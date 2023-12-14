Personnel Matters From Chillicothe School Board Executive Session

Several Personnel matters were handled in the Chillicothe R-II School Board executive session. These include:

CERTIFIED:

Hire:

Gabrielle Hall-2nd Grade Teacher

Theresa Miller-3rd Grade Teacher (NOT CRITICAL SHORTAGE)

Riley Brobst-4th Grade Teacher

Madelyn Wilford-5th Grade Teacher

Retirements:

Nancy Burtch-GRTS Ass’t Director

SUPPORT STAFF:

Hire:

John Woods-MS Custodian

Madison Burnett-MS Food Service

Resignations/Retirements:

Shan Miller-Field Food Service

Joanna Miller-CELC Paraprofessional

EXTRA DUTY:

Hire:

Melissa Young-Summer School Coordinator

Resignations:

Rebecca Burr-Polley-MS Cheer EOY

Christian Stretch-MS Head Wrestling EOY