Personnel Matters From Chillicothe School Board Executive Session

Several Personnel matters were handled in the Chillicothe R-II School Board executive session. These include:
CERTIFIED:
Hire:
Gabrielle Hall-2nd Grade Teacher
Theresa Miller-3rd Grade Teacher (NOT CRITICAL SHORTAGE)
Riley Brobst-4th Grade Teacher
Madelyn Wilford-5th Grade Teacher
Retirements:
Nancy Burtch-GRTS Ass’t Director
SUPPORT STAFF:
Hire:
John Woods-MS Custodian
Madison Burnett-MS Food Service
Resignations/Retirements:
Shan Miller-Field Food Service
Joanna Miller-CELC Paraprofessional
EXTRA DUTY:
Hire:
Melissa Young-Summer School Coordinator
Resignations:
Rebecca Burr-Polley-MS Cheer EOY
Christian Stretch-MS Head Wrestling EOY