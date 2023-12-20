Missouri Jobs Report For November

The State’s Jobs report for November shows a small increase in the seasonally adjusted unemployment for November is 3.2%, up from the 3.1% increase reported in October and 5/10ths higher than the same period in 2022.

The Non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November dropped 3/10th of a point to 2.9% from the previous month but is up 1.2% from November of 2022.

Missouri’s Economic Research and Information Center says the Missouri nonfarm payroll employment increased by 5,900 jobs in November 2023.

The Monthly unemployment report with a breakdown by county will be released on December 29th.