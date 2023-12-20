Police Report Includes Arrest For Kidnapping

One hundred five calls for service kept the Chillicothe Police Department busy Tuesday. Calls included domestic disturbances, investigations, fire reports, burglary, and numerous calls for animal control issues.

At about 11:15 pm, officers responded to the 500 block of Elm Street on a report of a person with an active warrant. Officers arrived to find the person was wanted for Custodial Interference – Kidnapping. Officers located two missing juveniles from out of state who were taken into protective custody. The woman was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and held pending extradition.