Hornets Five Game Win Streak Snapped By Class 5 #5 Parkview

The Chillicothe Hornets faced one of their toughest test of the season in the home opener Wednesday night. Chillicothe welcomed in Parkview who made the 3.5 hour drive north from Springfield for the contest. Chillicothe battled with the Vikings all night long. The Hornets faced multiple double digit deficits in the contest, including trailing by 10 points entering the 4th quarter with Parkview ahead 36-26. Chillicothe never gave up and stormed back in the 4th quarter behind a huge night from Jaishon White who finished with 21 points to lead all scorers in the game. The Hornets were down by just a single possession with the ball in the final 3 minutes of the game, but could never retake the lead, as their latest lead in the game was at 4-2 in the 1st quarter. Parkview made some important free throws down the stretch to secure a 51-43 victory.

Chillicothe had won 5 straight entering the game. They are now 5-3 going into the Christmas break and will play again in the NCMC Holiday Hoops next Thursday, December 28th.

Chillicothe 8 15 26 43

Parkview 12 23 36 51

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – White 21, Soljier Allen 10, James Matthew 5, Kenyen Gannon 4, Alijah Hibner 3

Parkview – TJ Hill 15, Carlitos Sanchez 13, Dessiah Green 8, Eli Govan 7, Jamile Johnson 4, Tayshaun Finley 2, Christian Cordova 2