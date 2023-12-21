The Livingston County Sheriff’s Report from early December includes several incidents, investigations, and arrests.

December 12 Deputy Sheriff/School Resource Officer Mike Lewis filed a report of a theft of $180 dollars from a student at Chillicothe High School. A juvenile suspect has since admitted to the stealing. The juvenile office, parent(s), and school administration have been notified

December 15 LCSO investigated a property damage/hit and run report on US 36 near Route D. A vehicle was parked on the shoulder and upon returning the owner found the driver’s side had extensive damage. The striking vehicle had left the scene.

December 19 deputies completed a drug investigation where drug distribution equipment with a small amount of methamphetamine had been seized. A report was sent to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of charge(s).

December 07 deputies arrested 53-year-old Bobby Dean Ruengert on Livingston County warrant for alleged Violation of Bond Conditions on the original charge of Driving While Revoked/Suspended. He was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

December 07 about 11:21 p.m. deputies extradited 54-year-old Matthew William Corzette of Hale, on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Tampering with a Utility Meter. He was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of $350 bond.

December 10 deputies arrested 43-year-old Montgomery Aaron Shields, of Utica on a Carrollton Municipal warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on Disorderly Conduct. He was processed and released on bond.

December 11 deputies arrested 23-year-old Kelsey Sky Singer of Chillicothe when she surrendered on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Failure to Appear on DWI. She was processed and released on bond.

December 14 deputies arrested 18-year-old Kaliah Nicole Wilson on a Grundy County warrant for alleged Failure to Appear for Possession of Intoxicants-1st offense. She was transferred to Grundy County Sheriff for processing.

December 14 deputies arrested 30-year-old Tiffany Rochelle Limback of Chula, on a warrant for alleged Tampering with Motor Vehicle-1st degree. She was processed and released on bond.

December 16 a deputy stopped a vehicle for violations and arrested 46-year-old Seth Abrahms for No Valid Drivers License. He was processed at the LEC on the summons.