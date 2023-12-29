County Commission Begins Budget Work Tuesday

The Livingston County Commission will be working on the 2024 budget with the meetings beginning January 2nd. The commissioners are meeting Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday next week, starting at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Tuesday and Wednesday, they will have Budget Reviews at 9:30 am.

Thursday they will hear budget requests from area organizations. At 9:30 am, they meet the Livingston County Extension

10:00 is a meeting with the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce.

10:30 is a Budget review

Other items on the agenda for the commission meetings include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities. The meetings are open to the public.