Terminating the employment of two Chillicothe Police Officers was approved by the Chillicothe City Council in an executive session. The council approved the termination of Whitney Murdock and Jeremiah Hibner effective immediately on a 5/0 vote. The action was taken in the meeting on December 27th.

The Council also approved the reimbursement to Amy Supple, for an underpayment on her Grand River Area Visitors Bureau payroll checks for 2021. This was determined after a thorough audit was completed.