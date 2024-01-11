Search
Preventing Frozen Pipes In Sub Zero Temps

The local forecast this weekend and for several days includes high and low temperatures in the single digits above and below zero, presenting a risk of frozen pipes for those with fixtures on the outside walls of their homes.

To reduce the risk of freezing pipes, experts offer a few recommendations.

If you have heat tapes attached to your pipes, plug them in and check to make sure they are working.

If you don’t have heat tapes:

Keep the doors of the cupboard under the sink open, especially during the overnight hours.  This allows warmer air to circulate inside the cupboard.

Keep a steady drip or small stream of water running overnight or when not at home.  This keeps water flowing and less likely to freeze.

 

