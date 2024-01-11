Preventing Frozen Pipes In Sub Zero Temps

The local forecast this weekend and for several days includes high and low temperatures in the single digits above and below zero, presenting a risk of frozen pipes for those with fixtures on the outside walls of their homes.
To reduce the risk of freezing pipes, experts offer a few recommendations.
If you have heat tapes attached to your pipes, plug them in and check to make sure they are working.
If you don’t have heat tapes:
Keep the doors of the cupboard under the sink open, especially during the overnight hours. This allows warmer air to circulate inside the cupboard.
Keep a steady drip or small stream of water running overnight or when not at home. This keeps water flowing and less likely to freeze.