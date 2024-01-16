Dana Elaine Fox, age 59, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 15, 2024, at her residence in Chillicothe. She was born the daughter of Dale and Lois Anne (Horton) Frizzell on April 17, 1964, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Dana was united in marriage to Brennan Fox on May 30, 1998 in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home. Shortly after their marriage, she adopted Brennan’s four lovely daughters. This family is what she needed. They brought her much joy. She enjoyed attending all of their activities and ball games.

She worked at Commercial Turf for 25 years. Dana has also been a real estate agent for the last five years, opening her own business on June 1, 2022, as Owner and Broker of Fox and Co. Real Estate. She made Reborn Dolls and sold them at craft shows for several years with the help of her daughters. She was a member of Piece Makers Quilt Guild in Brookfield, Missouri, as she loved getting together with friends and going to quilt retreats. She was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church and attended Turning Point Church in Chillicothe. Dana enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises and visiting Cocoa Beach. Her pets have always brought her great joy.

She is survived by her husband, Brennan; four daughters, Amanda Ernwall and husband, Eric, Lindsey Fox, Baily Jane Walters and husband, Joshua, Kayla Rose Fox and fiancé Alex Niner: two grandchildren, Noah Clyde Walters and Sadie Jo Walters; one brother-in-law, Gene McNally; two aunts, Willa Vee “Boots” (Jim) George and Gail (Jack) O’Bryan; one step aunt, Susie (Marvin) Gordon; two step uncles, Richard (Debbie) Evans and Paul (Carol) Evans; one nephew, Chad McNally and wife, Holly; great nieces and nephews, Harper McNally, Maddison McNally and Colton McNally, and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her paternal grandparents, Harley and Genevieve Frizzell; maternal grandparents, Levon and Ann Horton and Mell (Benskin) Horton; one sister, Elizabeth “Diane” McNally; one aunt, Helen von Richthofen; two uncles, Tom Horton and David Evans.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Thursday, January 18, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home on Thursday, January 18, 2024, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Brassfield Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to House of Prayer and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.