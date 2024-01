The Chillicothe Hornets lost a close match to the Brookfield Bulldogs on Thursday night. The Hornets had six athletes win their individual matchups. Coy Jones, Luke Nickell, Elijah Hall, Cayden Larson, Keyton Warren and Bo Smith all earned points for Chillicothe, however the team fell short, 45-36 to the host Bulldogs.

