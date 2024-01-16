Fall Archery Turkey Season Closes

Missouri’s final Turkey Season – Archery Season – ended Monday. The MDC preliminary statewide harvest totals for the Archery Season include 2,898 birds harvested.

In the local Counties, the Fall Archery totals include:

Caldwell………. 10

Carroll…………. 19

Chariton………. 15

Daviess……….. 27

Grundy…………. 7

Linn……………. 32

Livingston……. 24

Sullivan……….. 21

Entire Fall Turkey Season Totals

Caldwell………. 15

Carroll…………. 30

Chariton………. 27

Daviess……….. 44

Grundy……….. 11

Linn……………. 48

Livingston……. 38

Sullivan……….. 35