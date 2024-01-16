Fall Archery Turkey Season Closes

Missouri’s final Turkey Season – Archery Season – ended Monday. The MDC preliminary statewide harvest totals for the Archery Season include 2,898 birds harvested.
In the local Counties, the Fall Archery totals include:
Caldwell………. 10
Carroll…………. 19
Chariton………. 15
Daviess……….. 27
Grundy…………. 7
Linn……………. 32
Livingston……. 24
Sullivan……….. 21
Entire Fall Turkey Season Totals
Caldwell………. 15
Carroll…………. 30
Chariton………. 27
Daviess……….. 44
Grundy……….. 11
Linn……………. 48
Livingston……. 38
Sullivan……….. 35