Chillicothe Boys Wrestling Finishes 6th In Home Tournament

The Chillicothe boys wrestling team placed 6th as the hosts of the wrestling tournament. Savannah took the gold with 154.5 points, Brookfield was runners-up scoring 127.5, and Marceline rounded out the top 3 with 109.5 points. The remaining order of finish was Kirksville, Boonville, Chillicothe, and Macon.

The Hornets totaled 95 points, headlined by Bo Smith and Cayden Larson who combined for 52. Both athletes finished first in their weight class, for Bo Smith, that included defeating six challengers, while Larson took down three opponents in route to first place. Martin Moore and James Hail each finished 3rd to contribute to Chillicothe’s scoring, while Carter Shipers won his division, adding 7 points to the team score.