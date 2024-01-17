Lady Hornets Finish 2nd In Chillicothe Wrestling Tournament

The Lady Hornets defended the home mat well in the Chillicothe wrestling tournament. Only Marceline finished with more points than Chillicothe, as the Lady Hornets scored ahead of Mexico, Boonville, Brookfield, Macon and Savannah. Chillicothe totaled 51.5 points in the event, while Marceline won with 71 and Mexico was a close 3rd scoring 49.

Individually, Yoo Lee was fantastic, topping her division while beating five different opponents and scoring 24 points. Summer Gatson placed 2nd and scored 11.5 points, while Anya Moore was 3rd but scored 12 points, and Tori Stoner rounded out the scoring for Chillicothe with 4 points while placing 2nd.