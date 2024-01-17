Janet Sue Hubbard 77, of Chillicothe, MO Passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Hillcrest Manor. Janet was born on May 27, 1946 to parents James and Maude Bratton. She graduated high school in Williamsburg, MO. also went to college for three years. Janet was a stay at home mom. She was a member of the writer’s club in Chillicothe, MO. Janet’s Hobbies where growing plants, water coloring, any type of arts, and most of all spending time with the family.

Janet is survived by her daughters; Jennifer (Ron) Ray of Larmar, MO .and Rebecca Hubbard of Trenton, MO. Sons; Scott (Jun) Hubbard of Helendale, CA., Dane (Be) Hubbard of San Francisco, Ca., Darren Hubbard of Cameron, MO., and Kent (Janice) Hubbard of Lawson, MO. 12 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren 3 Sister.

Janet is Preceded by her Parents James and Maude Bratton 2 Brothers and 1 Grandchild.

A memorial Service will be held at Strand Hotel Community room in Chillicothe, MO. at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 27, 2024