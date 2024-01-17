Scharleen Clevenger Witt went to her heavenly home on January 12, 2024. She was the daughter of Charles and Emeline Clevenger.

Scharleen grew up in rural Clinton County Missouri with her 7 sisters and 2 brothers on a farmstead that she always referred to as “The Place”.

Scharleen attended Lathrop and Osborn, Missouri schools. She was a member of the band and a cheer leader for Osborn. While attending Osborn High School, she met her future husband, Robert Allen Witt.

After graduating high school, Scharleen went to work at the First National Bank in North Kansas City, Missouri. She worked there until Allen returned home on leave from the Navy and the high school sweet hearts were married at the Methodist Church in Lathrop, Missouri on October 11, 1954.

Scharleen then moved to Charleston, South Carolina where Allen was stationed. While living in Charleston, she worked at Friedman’s Jewelry Store until Allen discharged from the Navy. The couple then returned to Missouri.

After living in North Kansas City for a few years, the young couple moved to and lived in Cameron, Missouri for many years. During this time, Scharleen had 3 sons— Bruce, Mark and Eric. She was a volunteer Cub Scout leader for her boys, taught Sunday School, worked at the public schools as a cook and spent time as a cashier at Wal Mart. She was most proud of her job as a homemaker—caring for her husband and sons.

In 1975, Scharleen moved to Chillicothe, MO when Allen accepted a teaching position with the Chillicothe Vocational-Technical School. She loved caring for her family, cooking (she made the best apple pie ever made) and growing flowers. She was very passionate about family history and spent a great amount of time researching her and Allen’s genealogy.

Scharleen and her family were members of the United Methodist Church for 42 years.

She is preceeded in death by both parents, husband, 3 brothers and 7 sisters. Scharleen is survived by her son Bruce Witt (Julie), son Mark Witt (Gina), son Eric Witt, grandchildren Caroline Witt, Isabelle Witt, Erica Magruder (Brendon), Alicia Bruetsch (Adam), Erin Witt and Anna Witt. Her surviving great-grandchildren are Carter Magruder, Harper Magruder, Anna Bruetsch, Khamya Witt, Khamoni Witt and Korrine Witt.

The services will be on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri. Visitation will be at 12 p.m., service at 1 p.m. Procession immediately following service. A brief burial service will be at Cameron Memory Gardens in Cameron, Missouri.

Memorials to be made to Chillicothe Vern R. Glick Post #25

Pallbearers: Eric Witt, Mark Witt, Bruce Witt, Danny Francis, Brendon Magruder, Adam Bruetsch