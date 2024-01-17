Bus Routes & Building Start Times

Consolidation of Chillicothe R-II students at three main buildings in the 2024/25 school year will mean changes to bus routes and building start times. Assistant Superintendent Brian Sherrow made the presentation that included a shift in start times for the buildings.

Sherrow says they will also change the rotation of busses, changing from 9 country routes and 5 town routes to 8 country and 6 town routes, with the goal of reducing the elementary route times by about 10 minutes.

Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says they are looking to be as efficient as possible.

Planning for the changes included the transportation staff and building administration.