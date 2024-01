Two jail bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff.

A St. Joseph man was arrested Tuesday by Buchanan County deputies on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear in a charge of alleged driving while revoked. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $500 cash only.

Chillicothe Police booked 30-year-old Kodi Lee Souders of Chillicothe on a 24-hour hold. He remains in custody with no bond allowed.