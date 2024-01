The Missouri 2023 Deer season closed with 326,034 deer taken for all seasons. This is a potential record, topping the 2006 season total of 325,457. Deer hunters in the area counties had good success for the season, with totals that include:

Caldwell………… 1,919

Carroll…………… 2,745

Chariton………… 2,258

Daviess…………. 3,011

Grundy………….. 1,856

Linn……………… 2,973

Livingston……… 2,153

Sullivan…………. 2,754