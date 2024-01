The Chillicothe R-II School District will save more than $400,000 of interest on the repayment of bonds. The School Board approved the resolution as part of Tuesday’s meeting. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers the savings is on the General Obligation or GO Bonds issued in 2017.

Wiebers says the savings remain in the Debt Service fund for the district.

Papers were signed at the meeting to make that action official.