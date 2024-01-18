Lloyd “Bud” Thomas, age 76, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2024, at his residence, in Chillicothe.

Bud was born the son of Hubert Clay and Lelah (McCracken) Thomas, on October 3, 1947, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1966 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Bud worked as a carpenter most of his life. He loved country western shows, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Survivors include one daughter, Brittany Bowers and son-in-law David, of Belvidere, Illinois; four brothers, Floyd “Butch” Thomas of Mooresville, Missouri, William “Bill” Thomas of Warsaw, Missouri, Darrell Thomas and wife Jeanie of Liberty, Missouri, Dale Thomas and wife Sherry of Chillicothe, Missouri; one sister, Linda Strange and husband David of Jefferson City, Missouri; four grandchildren, Audra, David Jr., Gabriel and Jazzmyn Bowers, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law Linda Thomas.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, January 22, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, January 22, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Blue Mound Cemetery, Blue Mound, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Haven Industries and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.