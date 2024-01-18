Lady Hornets Blow By Bulldogs

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets put on another impressive performance on Thursday night at East Buchanan. Once again, Chillicothe was anchored by their defense as they held the Lady Bulldogs to just 19 points in the dominant win. Offensively, Darren Smith’s squad shared the basketball, as four players tallied double digits scoring. Liz Oliver led the way with 14, and Chillicothe picked up their 10th victory of the season, in a 58-19 result over East Buchanan.

Chillicothe 21 40 53 58

E Buchanan 5 14 17 19

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Oliver 14, Kayanna Cranmer 13, Lyla Beetsma 10, Jolie Bonderer 10, Hope Donoho 3, Delanie Kieffer 2, Emerson Staton 2, Lydia Bonderer 2, Ava Leamer 2

E Buchanan – Hillary Elifrits 9, Piper Jacobs 6, Kourtney Keling 2, Magnolia Whitt 2