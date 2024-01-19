Evergy Approved For DSIM Increase

Evergy Missouri Metro electric customers will see an increase in the billing beginning in February. The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request to adjust the Demand Side Programs Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills.

The charge, which appears as a separate line item, allows Evergy Missouri Metro to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives. A residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month will see the charge increase by approximately $1.93 a month effective February 1, 2024.

Evergy Missouri Metro has customers in portions of Carroll, Chariton, and Livingston counties in the local area.