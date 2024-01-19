Rennells Hired As Museum Curator

The Grand River Historical Society Museum has a new Curator. The board hired Dustin Rennells to fill the position, officially starting January 22nd. Rennells explained how this came about.

Rennells says the layout of the museum is unique and recent grant money is giving them new opportunities.

He says this will allow the museum to feature items that are currently in storage.

Another project for the future is a “Living Museum.”

Rennells says one of the top priorities is keeping the bread slicer, on loan from the Smithsonian, at the museum.