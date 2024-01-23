Truck Driver Killed When Struck By Snowplow

A truck driver out checking his truck was killed when he was struck by a MoDOT snow plow. The crash happened at about 3:20 am Monday on US 36, 4 miles west of Bucklin. The truck driver, 51-year-old Alexander Rodriguez Gonzalez of Florida, was stopped on the side of the road and he was outside the truck. Another truck driver, 63-year-old Alex Isom of Nebraska, was eastbound and lost control, running into a MoDOT snow plow driven by 34-year-old Donald D. Smith of Marceline, who then lost control and struck Gonzalez and the trailer of his truck. Rodriguez Gonzalez died at the scene. Smith and Isom had minor injuries and were taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

