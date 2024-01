The Chillicothe R-II School District has taken several days out of school due to the recent snow, ice, and very cold temperatures. What does that mean to the students and staff and the District Calendar? Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says there will be NO make-up days.

Dr Wiebers says if the snow days go beyond the 60 hours, there is still no make-up days.

This allows the district to know when the school year will end and when summer school will begin, with nothing extra added.