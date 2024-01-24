Larson, Smith, Lee and Stoner Earn Conference Champion Honors At MEC Wrestling Meet

Chillicothe Hornets boys and girls wrestling both put on impressive performances in the MEC championships. The Hornets and Lady Hornets both emerged with two individual conference champions. Cayden Larson and Bo Smith each won their division for the boys team that finished 5th among the 7 Midland Empire Conference schools as a team. On the girls side, Yoo Lee and Tori Stoner took home top honors as the Lady Hornets team brought home the bronze placing amongst the 6 schools competing.

There were several other Hornets who earned All-Conference honors by finishing in the top three. For the boys, Carter Shipers was 2nd, while James Hail and Brody Cairns placed 3rd. The Lady Hornets had three runner-up finishers, Summer Gatson, Marilyn Mercer and Keonnia Morgan.