Hornets Use Strong 2nd Half To Secure Victory Against Saints

The Chillicothe Hornets boys basketball team traveled to Concordia on Wednesday night to take on the St. Paul Lutheran Saints. The Hornets and Saints were locked in a high scoring competitive match in the first half. Both teams were knocking down shots and scoring at a strong rate early, as Chillicothe held a 34-28 lead at halftime.

In the 2nd half however, Chillicothe’s defense ramped up to another level. St. Paul Lutheran only managed 16 points after the intermission, while the Hornets offense never lost its buzz. Chillicothe scored a season high 70 points as they picked up their 10th win of the season against the Saints by a score of 70-44.

The Hornets inside out game was too much to handle, as down low Jaishon White tallied 16 points in the game while James Mathew recorded another double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Chillicothe also found success on the perimeter, making nine three pointers in the game, three a piece from Soljier Allen, Jackson Trout and Kenyen Gannan. Soljier Allen scored a game high 19 points while Jackson Trout finished with a game high 5 assists.

Coach Tim Cool’s Hornets are now 10-3 on the season and will play Friday against Smithville, a team the Hornets defeated by two points back in November.

Chillicothe 17 34 54 70

St. Paul 12 28 37 44

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Allen 19, White 16, Matthew 11, Trout 9, Gannan 9, Alijah Hibner 4, Langston Johnson 2

St. Paul – Damjan Milicevic 17, Tate Kreisel 11, Kaden Gallup 8, Jayden Maggert 6, Peyton Woods 2