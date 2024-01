Two arrests in the area counties on Wednesday are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

At about 9:00 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 40-year-old David C. Walker of Laclede for alleged failure to register as a sex offender. He was processed and released.

At about 11:30 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 55-year-old Lonnie L. Simpson of Milan for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.