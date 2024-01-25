The Chillicothe Police report for Tuesday and Wednesday includes 162 calls for service.
Tuesday,
6:04 AM officers responded to the 400 block of Clay Street for a domestic disturbance.
10:37 AM officers responded to the 2000 block of Rosebud for a suicide attempt. The subject was transported to an area hospital.
2:30 PM officers conducted a traffic stop near Third Street and Turner Street. Officers found the driver had a suspended drivers license. The driver was arrested, cited, and later released.
7:34 PM officers responded to the 400 block of Clay Street for a domestic. A report was taken.
Wednesday,
Officers conducted well being checks, traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.