The 30-year tradition of the Chillicothe Education Foundation fundraiser was held Wednesday with a reception at the home of Ed Milbank. Foundation Chair Ed Douglas says the funds raised help the Chillicothe R-II School District

Douglas says part of the purpose of the event is to recognize this year’s Teacher of the Year and Beacon nominees and winners.

Douglas says in the past, the Foundation has helped the district with the purchase of land and worked with other foundations for the purchase of land to support the district.