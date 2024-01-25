Search
Two Serious Injury Accidents

State Troopers investigated two serious injury crashes in the area Wednesday.

At about 4:45 pm in Daviess County, a head-on collision on US 69, a mile south of Pattonsburg left a driver with serious injuries and their passenger with minor injuries.  State Troopers report 38-year-old Kristina A. Sandborg of Pattonsburg was southbound and was struck by a northbound vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Wyatt W. Thompson of Pattonsburg, head-on.  Sandborg had serious injuries and her passenger, a 17-year-old boy, had minor injuries.  They were both taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.

At about 7:35 pm in Clinton County, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash that left the driver with serious injuries.  The crash occured on Interstate 35 north, near Lathrop, when 23-year-old Trenton A. McElvain of Cameron was northbound and drove into the median and struck a crossover.  The vehicle went airborne, struck the ground, and overturned, coming to rest on its top.  McElvain was not wearing a safety belt.  He was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

