Carrollton Receives Wastewater Grant

$100,000 of Department of Natural Resources grants are awarded to the communities of Houston and Carrollton. This is Clean Water Engineering Report Grant funding and includes $50,000 for each community to evaluate its wastewater treatment system.

The grant helps the communities to cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. Both communities will use their grants to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements, and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes.

The City of Carrollton’s plan should be completed in July 2025.