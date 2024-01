Trenton firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Wednesday evening at 117 Maupin Street. The call came in at about 6:47 pm and the fire crew arrived to find no smoke or fire showing. Burned areas were found on the ceiling and a small fire in the attic. Insulation was removed and the fire and hotspots were extinguished.

The fire crew was on scene for about 2.5 hours. No injuries were reported.