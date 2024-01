While the weather affected the school days in Chillicothe, it has not stopped construction on the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says some work stopped, but the site was still busy.

Dr Wiebers says this warm-up has the crews back outside.

That work will allow the heating of the building enough to begin drywall and other construction.

As of the last construction meeting, Wiebers says they are still on schedule and should be completed on time.