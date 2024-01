The Hornets and Lady Hornets wrestling team welcomed in Trenton on Tuesday night for a match and emerged with a win. The boys team defeated the Bulldogs by a score of 48-36, while the girls won 18-3. The individual wrestlers for Chillicothe who took down their opponent were Henry Hurtgen, Cayden Larson, Brody Cairns, Martin Moore, Bo Smith and Keonnia Morgan.

