Bonderer Reaches Scoring Milestone In Lady Hornets Victory

Jolie Bonderer entered Thursday nights semifinal game in the Grain Valley Invitational with 987 career points. Midway through the 2nd quarter, she was able to celebrate her 1,000th point as a Chillicothe Hornet with her coaches, teammates and all the fans in attendance. The Lady Hornets had plenty to celebrate in the 2nd quarter as they turned a 14-10 deficit against the Winnetonka Lady Griffins, into a 30-17 halftime lead with a 20-3 run to close out the first half.

This Chillicothe team has not played in many tight games, as only one of their 11 wins entering this contest had been decided by 20 points or fewer, however the Lady Hornets responded to early adversity after trailing, and in resounding fashion by continuing the streak of dominant victories, beating the Lady Griffins by 21 points to advance to Saturday’s tournament championship. After the 54-33 win over Winnetonka, Chillicothe will play Grain Valley in the championship game Saturday at 3:30.

Chillicothe 10 30 40 54

Winnetonka 12 17 29 33

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Bonderer 19, Kayanna Cranmer 12, Liz Oliver 9, Delanie Kieffer 7, Lyla Beetsma 6, Ava Leamer 1

Winnetonka – Anaya Guess 12, LaNicia Parker 11, Emma Barnhart 5, Zion Robinson 3, Janiya Henerson 2