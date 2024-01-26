Search
Chillicothe City Council Has Long Agenda

A busy agenda for the Chillicothe City Council is set for their meeting Monday evening.  The Council members meet Monday at 5:30 pm at City Hall.

The council will begin with the financials.

Appearances include:

  • Reappointments to the Parks and Recreation, Planning and Zoning, and Chillicothe Housing Boards.
  • Katie Hobbs will present the Community Resource Center Annual report and funding request.
  • Amy Supple will present the Tourism Year-End Review.
  • Nicholas Ledbetter will have a report on Animal Control.
  • Gill Gates will present an ordinance to designate the building at 400 Third Street as a landmark, he will present an ordinance for an historic overlay district for St. Columban Church and Rectory and Bishop Hogan School Campus.
  • City Attorney Robert Cowherd will present the ordinance for the agreement authorizing Livingston County to collect city taxes.
  • He will also present the ordinance authorizing the President of the Board of Public Works to sign the MPUA Mutual Aid Agreement.
  • City Administrator Roze Frampton will present the ordinance and contract with Hoefer Welker for architect services for the Police Facility Improvements.
  • She will present the ordinance and contract with McLiney and Company for Financial Advisory Services related to the Police Facility Improvements.
  • Frampton will present a resolution for the intent of the City of Chillicothe to reimburse itself for capital expenditures.
  • She will present an ordinance and agreement for Terracon Consultants for geotechnical engineering services related to the Police Facility Improvements.

The final item under appearances is a list of surplus items for disposal.

A closed executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.


