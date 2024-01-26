Chillicothe City Council Has Long Agenda

A busy agenda for the Chillicothe City Council is set for their meeting Monday evening. The Council members meet Monday at 5:30 pm at City Hall.
The council will begin with the financials.
Appearances include:
- Reappointments to the Parks and Recreation, Planning and Zoning, and Chillicothe Housing Boards.
- Katie Hobbs will present the Community Resource Center Annual report and funding request.
- Amy Supple will present the Tourism Year-End Review.
- Nicholas Ledbetter will have a report on Animal Control.
- Gill Gates will present an ordinance to designate the building at 400 Third Street as a landmark, he will present an ordinance for an historic overlay district for St. Columban Church and Rectory and Bishop Hogan School Campus.
- City Attorney Robert Cowherd will present the ordinance for the agreement authorizing Livingston County to collect city taxes.
- He will also present the ordinance authorizing the President of the Board of Public Works to sign the MPUA Mutual Aid Agreement.
- City Administrator Roze Frampton will present the ordinance and contract with Hoefer Welker for architect services for the Police Facility Improvements.
- She will present the ordinance and contract with McLiney and Company for Financial Advisory Services related to the Police Facility Improvements.
- Frampton will present a resolution for the intent of the City of Chillicothe to reimburse itself for capital expenditures.
- She will present an ordinance and agreement for Terracon Consultants for geotechnical engineering services related to the Police Facility Improvements.
The final item under appearances is a list of surplus items for disposal.
A closed executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.