Chillicothe City Council Has Long Agenda

A busy agenda for the Chillicothe City Council is set for their meeting Monday evening. The Council members meet Monday at 5:30 pm at City Hall.

The council will begin with the financials.

Appearances include:

Reappointments to the Parks and Recreation, Planning and Zoning, and Chillicothe Housing Boards.

Katie Hobbs will present the Community Resource Center Annual report and funding request.

Amy Supple will present the Tourism Year-End Review.

Nicholas Ledbetter will have a report on Animal Control.

Gill Gates will present an ordinance to designate the building at 400 Third Street as a landmark, he will present an ordinance for an historic overlay district for St. Columban Church and Rectory and Bishop Hogan School Campus.

City Attorney Robert Cowherd will present the ordinance for the agreement authorizing Livingston County to collect city taxes.

He will also present the ordinance authorizing the President of the Board of Public Works to sign the MPUA Mutual Aid Agreement.

City Administrator Roze Frampton will present the ordinance and contract with Hoefer Welker for architect services for the Police Facility Improvements.

She will present the ordinance and contract with McLiney and Company for Financial Advisory Services related to the Police Facility Improvements.

Frampton will present a resolution for the intent of the City of Chillicothe to reimburse itself for capital expenditures.

She will present an ordinance and agreement for Terracon Consultants for geotechnical engineering services related to the Police Facility Improvements.

The final item under appearances is a list of surplus items for disposal.

A closed executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.