Hornets Hang On Against Smithville

James Mathew played his best game of the season in a big moment Saturday night on the road at Smithville. With all 4 fellow starters spending significant time on the bench, straddled with foul trouble, it was up to the senior forward to carry his team to victory as the Hornets looked for their 6th straight win. Mathew rose to the occasion, scoring 17 2nd half points while totaling 25 in the game along with 15 rebounds as Chillicothe scrapped for a 64-58 victory.

The Hornets broke a 16-16 deadlock in the final seconds of the first quarter when Jackson Trout drilled a three pointer. The lead increased to 13 midway through the 2nd quarter after a Jaishon White bucket underneath the basket, however White was called for a technical after the play, and he did not return to the game.

Chillicothe maintained the lead but it slowly dwindled down to just two points in the 4th quarter, that is when Kenyen Gannan hit a big time shot from the perimeter to push the lead to five points and the Warriors never were able to get over the hump to tie or take the lead. Chillicothe pulled away late at the free throw line to win 64-58.

The Hornets are now 11-3 on the season after beating Smithville for the 2nd time this year. Chillicothe will be back in action at home Tuesday night, in a conference game with St. Pius.

Chillicothe 19 36 44 64

Smithville 16 29 39 56

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Mathew 25, Trout 13, Soljier Allen 10, White 6, Gannan 5, Langsten Johnson 3, Alijah Hibner 2

Smithville – Max McKenzie 21, Austin Weinzerl 13, Austin Miller 8, Jake Shaffer 7, Isaac Yoder 5, AJ Mason 2