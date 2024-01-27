Brookfield 4H Club Receives Grant

An area 4H club is one of 17 statewide to receive 2024 Building Our American Communities grants. Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn says the funds are for their community service projects this year. The Shelby 4-H Club in Brookfield will receive $500 toward their projects, which may include upgrades or additions to existing facilities, grounds or buildings, such as fairgrounds, parks, or community centers used by local organizations.

The 4-H clubs and FFA chapters that receive the grants this year must complete their projects no later than August 1st.