John Alexander Duncan, age 71, a resident of Ludlow, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 26, 2024, at St. Luke’s Plaza, Kansas City, Missouri.

John was born the son of Charles E. and Alice (Kober) Duncan on March 4, 1952 in Midway, Missouri. He attended Southwest School in Ludlow, Missouri. On January 3, 1996, he married Bertha Faye Thomas. She preceded him in death on January 16, 2002. John worked as a farm hand for the Jones family from the time he was 14 until he was nearly 60 years old. He enjoyed “Junking”, he liked to strip copper and drive around the countryside looking at the farm ground.

Survivors include one sister, Victoria Harris of Lansing, Kansas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bertha; two brothers, Charles D. and Robert F. Duncan.

No services are scheduled at this time.

