Nineteen Year Old Charged In Weekend Stabbing In Trenton

First-degree assault charges are filed in Grundy County following a stabbing Saturday in Trenton.  Nineteen-year-old Jose Eduardo Morales Valencia was arrested by Trenton Police following the incident in the 1600 block of 9th Street.  The probable cause statement indicates Morales Valencia, who is not a US citizen, used scissors and stabbed the victim repeatedly, resulting in serious injuries.  He is charged with alleged first-degree assault and armed criminal action.  He is held at the Grundy County Jail with no bond allowed.

