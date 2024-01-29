Nineteen Year Old Charged In Weekend Stabbing In Trenton

First-degree assault charges are filed in Grundy County following a stabbing Saturday in Trenton. Nineteen-year-old Jose Eduardo Morales Valencia was arrested by Trenton Police following the incident in the 1600 block of 9th Street. The probable cause statement indicates Morales Valencia, who is not a US citizen, used scissors and stabbed the victim repeatedly, resulting in serious injuries. He is charged with alleged first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is held at the Grundy County Jail with no bond allowed.

