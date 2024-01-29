Livingston County Final Budget Hearing Is Tuesday

The second and final budget hearing for the Livingston County 2024 budget will be held Tuesday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

The proposed budget includes $6.4 million carried forward from 2023 and $10.6 million of estimated revenue. The budgeted expenditures total $12.6 million dollars.

The budget includes a cost of living increase for employees and elected officials of 4.5% and an increase in the retirement contribution from 1.25% to 1.5%

The budget documents remain available for public inspection in the Clerk’s office.

In addition to the budget hearing, the commissioners will meet with the sheriff at 10:00 am to discuss the remodeling of the sheriff’s office.