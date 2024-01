Missouri Turkey hunters interested in managed hunts may apply online for the spring managed hunts. Hunters may apply during February and the drawing results will be posted beginning March 15th.

The spring turkey hunting youth portion will be April 6 and 7 with the regular spring season running April 15 through May 5.

Follow the link belowy for more information on the managed hunts and to apply.

mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey/turkey-spring-managed-hunts.