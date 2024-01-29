Harris Receives Scholarship For 4-H Citizenship Washington Focus

A member of the Hale Happy Hustlers 4H club is the recipient of a scholarship from the Chillicothe Women Agri-Leaders. Alyssa Harris, daughter of Judy and Jeremy Harris of Hale, is a sophomore at Hale R-1 School and is the recipient of $1000 towards the $2000+ trip cost to travel to Washington DC for the 4-H Citizenship Washington Focus in June.

Alyssa is earning money by doing any kind of odd jobs to pay for the other $1000+ that it will take for her to go to Washington DC.

Last fall the Woman Agri-Leaders gave $1000 to the Livingston County 4-H Livestock Judging team that placed 1st in state and competed at the American Royal and Ak-sar-ben Livestock Judging competitions.