State Troopers report five arrests in the area counties over the weekend.

Saturday:

Troopers in Carroll County arrested 49-year-old Lina R Lopez of Kansas City at about 7:30 am for alleged possession of a controlled substance – Meth, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Ray County Jail.

Sunday

At about 12:01 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 21-year-old Isaac Lopez of Milan for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.

At about 1:24 am in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Cory T. Clark of Conway for alleged no valid license and on a Seymour PD warrant for alleged forgery of checks. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Troopers in Linn County arrested 44-year-old Marc A. Cameron of Iowa at about 9:09 am for alleged speeding and driving while suspended. He was processed and released.

At about 2:50 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 60-year-old Paul J. Skelly of Michigan on a Clay County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.