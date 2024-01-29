Charles “Raymond” Radcliff, age 95, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Raymond was born the son of Charles Raymond and Edith Ann (Schumacher) Radcliff on March 7, 1928, in Iola, Kansas. He served in the United States Navy from 1946 until 1947 during World War II. Raymond was united in marriage to Betty Ann Bonderer on May 24, 1953, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Utica, Missouri. She preceded him in death on September 3, 2014. He owned and operated Radcliff Construction. He was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. He was also a charter member of Chilli Campers, the Pinochle Club, the Roy L. Burkett VFW Post #858, and the Vern R. Glick American Legion Post #25. Raymond enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved playing football and running track at Chillicothe High School, receiving the gold football on the 1945 Hornet football team, and going to state in track.

Survivors include two sons, Steven Raymond Radcliff of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Paul Joseph Radcliff and wife, Kathleen, of Chillicothe, Missouri; one daughter, Julie Marie Bothwell and husband, Barrie, of Mooresville, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Hesler (Luke) of Platte City, Missouri, Katie Skipper (Ryan) of O’Fallon, Missouri, Kerry Hawkins (Zack) of Osage Beach, Missouri, Benjamin Radcliff (Emily) of Chillicothe, Missouri, Brandon Bothwell (Malinda) and Brady Bothwell of Mooresville, Missouri, and Nick Radcliff of Chillicothe, Missouri; five great grandchildren, Finn and Wren Skipper, Graham Hesler, and Boone and Lyla Sue Radcliff; one brother-in-law, James Bonderer of Florida; one sister-in-law, Lou Bonderer of Cameron, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Ann; one daughter-in-law, Betty Sue Radcliff; two sisters, Anna Mae Stephens and Esther Scholle; seven brothers-in-law, Drury (D.J.) Bonderer, Jr., Sgt. Thomas E. Bonderer, Col. Lawrence F. Bonderer, Richard McGrath, Vern Goetting, Don Stephens, and Kenneth Scholle; and two sisters-in-law, Jean McGrath and Julia Goetting.

Graveside services will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. with visitation to follow from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LICOVA (Livingston County Veterans Assistance) and/or St. Columban Catholic Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

