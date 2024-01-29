Search
Weekend Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend includes 37 calls for service on Saturday.

9:13 AM Officers were contacted with questions about a possible scam. The caller was advised they did appear to be a target of fraud and were advised how to avoid being victimized.  That includes not sharing personal and banking information.

9:44 AM Officers took a report of property damage in the 400 block of Clay Street. A suspect was identified and charges will be sought after.

On Sunday, officers responded to 30 calls for service.  These included noise complaints, suspicious activity, parking complaints, and a peace disturbance.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.


 

