Hornets and Lady Hornets Wrestling Sweep Match At Macon Against Three Opponents

The Chillicothe wrestling team took care of business last week in meet at Macon High School, where they faced the host Tigers, plus Palmyra and North Callaway. Both the boys and the girls stepped up to the challenge as each team won all three duels in the event, going a combined 6-0.

The boys team defeated Palmyra handily, 54-24 and managed to win a couple close contests against both Macon 39-33, and North Callaway 41-36. Bo Smith, Martin Moore, Carter Shipers, and James Hail won all three of their matches for the Hornets.

The ladies took down North Callaway by a comfortable 30-12 margin, while winning close matches against both Palmyra and Macon by a score of 24-18. Yoo Lee, Tori Stoner and Keonnia Morgan scored points for Chillicothe against all three opponents.

Both the Hornets and Lady Hornets are back in action Thursday night, hosting a wrestling triangular at Chillicothe Middle School.