Two New Captains At The Chillicothe Police Department

The Chillicothe Police Department has two new Police Captains. In Monday’s Executive session, the council approved the promotion of two sergeants to the positions that became available after the retirement of Assistant Chief Rick Sampsel and the approval of the department’s updated organizational chart.

Chief John Maples announced the new Administrative Captain is Curtis Hays, and the new Patrol Captain is Jeremiah Grider.

The promotions were approved by the City Council on a unanimous vote.

In other news from the Police Department, two members of the department who were terminated at the end of 2023 have officially been listed as voluntary resignations. They are Detective Whitney Murdock and Officer Jeremiah Hibner.