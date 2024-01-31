City Hires Company For Financial Advisory Services

Chillicothe’s project to improve the Chillicothe Police Facilities has a proposed budget of $7.2 million. To handle the financing of the Project, the City Council approved contracting with McLiney and Company for financial advisory services. City Administrator Roze Frampton says they have worked with the organization in the past.

Frampton says they will not go out for the sale of bonds for the project until later in the year.

She says the project will not require voter approval as they are not looking at any type of tax increase to fund the project.

As the financing will take place at a later date, the council did approve a resolution that allows them to pay for some of the project cost upfront and reimburse themselves from the financing.